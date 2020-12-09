Minister of Public Health reveals they will make the movement of people more flexible at Christmas

The Minister of Public Health revealed today that people’s mobilization for the Christmas festivities would be made more flexible.

«When I speak of mobility flexibility, I mean that you can travel to where a family member lives. Perhaps the hours will be altered a little so that people can travel home after a Christmas dinner,” said Plutarco Arias during the Corripio Group Lunch.

Also, the official explained that a time would be established for people to be at their homes.

«Flexibility in mobility. At hour x, we ​​are going to tell people that they all have to be at home,” he emphasized.