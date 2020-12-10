Coronavirus: 1,560 new cases, 8 more deaths

Santo Domingo.- The country reached the highest number of coronavirus samples processed, with a total of 12,075, of which 1,560 tested positive Thursday, raising the daily positivity to 18.76%.

Meanwhile, eight other deaths were reported, of which three occurred in the last 24 hours, according to the Public Health Ministry.

All the indicators are high: 837 people hospitalized for 30%; 218 in Intensive Care Units for 47% and 116 are on ventilator, equivalent to 31% occupancy.

There are already 151,721 cases registered to date and 2,358 deaths.