Coronavirus cases total 152,452, one more death

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic posted 731 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of positives to 152,452, while deaths rose to 2,359, after one death was confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday 4,500 PRC tests were carried out to detect the virus and another 2,914 follow-ups to patients already infected, for a total of 7,414 samples.

The daily positivity rate is 16.24% and the accumulated rate based on the samples processed in the last four weeks is 12.58%.

Of the total confirmed cases, 31,216 are active.