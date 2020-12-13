Dominican Public Health reports 1,107 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health reported in its epidemiological bulletin number 269, that in the last 24 hours 10,049 samples were processed of which 1,107 new cases were positive.

The total number of active cases is 31,850 and the accumulated number is 154,692.

The bulletin reports one death in the last 24 hours, which adds up to 2,361 with the lethality of 1.53 percent, while the mortality rate is 225.97 per million people.

The groups of risk, more affected with the contagions are the health workers, 572 have been affected, the pregnant women with the SARS-Cov-2, 294, 15,140 young people under 20 years have been infected. 32.66 percent of people who died from VIDOC-19 were hypertensive and 20.88 percent suffered from diabetes.