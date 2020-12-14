Police officers suspend wedding and arrest 60 people in La Vega

The activity violated health measures to prevent COVID-19.

Agents of the National Police last night arrested 60 people for violating physical distancing measures and the use of masks while participating in a wedding held at the Alta Vista restaurant in the city of La Vega.

The detainees were surprised at 8:00 at night, also violating the curfew schedule.

A video circulating on social networks shows the bride and others being taken to the law enforcement institution’s headquarters in La Vega.

According to the regulations, the group is fined for violating the sanitary measures and curfew established to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The operation was led by Brigadier General Eduardo Alberto Then, director of the Cibao Central Regional Command of the uniformed forces. Members of the Public Ministry also participated.