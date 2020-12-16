Coronavirus: 5 more deaths; total 2,372

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, two people died and another three deaths were reported in that period from coronavirus, which increases the number of deaths from that disease to 2,372, while the new infections are 788, for a total of 156,585 positives.

According to Public Health, 7,195 PCR samples were processed yesterday to detect the virus. The daily positivity is 18.94 percent and in the last four weeks stood at 13.01%.

Call to abide by preventive measures

In the last four weeks, infections have been increasing, which the health authorities attribute to the gatherings, mainly by young people, who are the population segment most affected by the coronavirus.