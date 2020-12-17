Public Health reports 3 Covid deaths, 32,725 active cases

Santo Domingo.- Public Health reported three deaths on Thur., of which none occurred in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19.

There are 2,375 deaths and the fatality is 1.51% percent.

Active cases reached 32,725, while the accumulated total is 157,305.

The total number of samples processed in the last 24 hours was 8,264, of which 720 were positive.

The daily positivity is 14.26% and that of the last four weeks 13.03%. “122, 205 people have recovered and 649, 275 cases have been discarded.”