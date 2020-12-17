Reminder: The new curfew schedule began this past Tuesday Dec 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The Executive Power ordered this past Tuesday, Dec. 15, to reinforce the curfew and social distancing measures adopted within the state of emergency framework to optimize the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to geographic jurisdictions, through Decree 698-20 signed by President Luis Abinader, the mode and hours of the curfew are modified.

The new provision went into effect from this Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until lifting the state of emergency, including any possible extension of this, or until any provision is made for a variation to such measurements.

The Office of Information and Press of the Presidency communicated that, as of today, the rules that will govern according to the provinces and schedules are the following:

In the National District and the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, Duarte, La Vega, and Puerto Plata, the curfew covers every day, from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.

However, people will have, every day, a grace until 9:00 at night to transit exclusively to their respective residences.

In the rest of the country, the curfew runs from Monday to Friday from 9:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning.

On Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays it runs from 7:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning.

As in the other provinces, on those days, people will have a grace period until 9:00 at night to travel exclusively to their respective residences.