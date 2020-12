Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Friday reported that of the 463 beds reserved for intensive care due to COVID-19, 254 are occupied for 55%, or a percentage increase of 5% compared to the previous week.

It said that an increase in bed occupancy also occurred since last Friday, from 30% to 34%.

For today Friday the total cases are 624 reported in the last 24 hours and one death reported. While the active cases are 33,147.