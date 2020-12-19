Rich countries monopolize all vaccines and impede access to the poor

Some, like Canada, bought up to six times what their population needs

Rich countries have acquired up to six times the doses they require for their populations and leave the shelf empty for the poor in the race for immunity against COVID-19, which has killed more than 1.6 million people to date and infected 75.1 million.

By having the resources to buy the inoculations, long before they were produced and a guarantee that the vaccine would be successful, the developed nations protected themselves by covering their bets with several candidates, the newspaper The New York Times. details in a report.

The research indicates that if they received all the requested doses, the European Union could inoculate its residents twice, the United Kingdom and the United States could do it four times, and Canada six times.

The calculation was made in an analysis of data from The New York Times on contracts for the vaccines brought together by Duke University, Unicef ​​, and Airfinity, a company that analyzes scientific data.

It notes that the United States has guaranteed 100 million doses of Pfizer, with the option to buy 500 million more, and 200 million of Moderna, with an additional 300 million on offer. It has also placed a combination of 810 million dose pre-orders with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, and Sanofi; expansion agreements could raise the figure to 1.5 billion.