Two deaths from Covid-19 and 1,322 new cases in the last 24 hours

SANTO DOMINGO – The Ministry of Public Health reported this Sunday two deaths from Covid-19 and 1,322 new virus cases in the last 24 hours.

In effect, the number of deaths rose to 2,384, while active cases reached 33,726 and the accumulated total was 160,386.

Those recovered from the coronavirus are 124,276, and those discarded are 665,643.

The epidemiological report of the General Direction of Epidemiology DIGEPI reported that in the last 24 hours, 11,686 samples were processed to detect the coronavirus, for an accumulated of 826,029.

Occupancy in Intensive Care Beds (ICU) for COVID-19 is 53 percent. Of 464 available beds, 247 are occupied.

While overall bed occupancy for coronavirus is 36 percent, of 2,508 available beds, 892 are occupied.

The total number of available ventilators is 365, and 122 are in use for 33 percent.

Daily positivity is 16.68 percent, and in the last four weeks, it is 13.26 percent.

The lethality is 1.49 percent, while the mortality per million population is 228.17.

Recommendations

The Ministry of Public Health reiterates its call to the population not to let down their guard this Christmas and to continue the recommendations with the measures and protocol established using a mask, physical distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water, or the use of an alcohol-based gel.