Dominican Gov. scrambles to halt COVID at airports

Santo Domingo – The Dominican government announced on Tuesday a series of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at airports, at a time when the flow of visitors to the country increases as a result of the Christmas festivities.

The authorities prohibited more than two people per vehicle from going to pick up passengers at the different airports, ordered an increase in staff to attend to travelers and increased patrols to ensure their safety.

Deputy Public Health Minister, Edward Guzmán, told journalists that a military checkpoint will be placed on the Las Américas airport exit to verify that only two people are inside the vehicle.