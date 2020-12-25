Almost a thousand people were arrested on Christmas Eve for violating curfew

The report was offered on the morning of this Christmas day by the National Police

Santo Domingo, DR

The Police reported that 995 people were arrested for curfew violations on Christmas Eve; 414 were subject to administrative sanctions for ignoring the use of masks; three businesses were closed; 398 motorcycles were detained, and 68 vehicles were impounded.

These actions were taken in the operation mounted after 1:00 a.m. this Friday since the grace of free transit was established from 7:00 p.m. on the night of the 24th when the curfew began until that hour this morning.

In the report, the institution of the order asks that “today on Christmas we want you to collaborate with us; that you take care of your health and that of others, maintaining physical distance and use masks outside the home.”

It urges compliance with preventive measures such as masks and following the recommendations of hygiene and physical distance, and maintaining a peaceful coexistence.

“On behalf of the more than 38,000 men and women who work every day for the security of the country, we thank all those citizens who responsibly comply with the restricted hours and health regulations,” says the note.