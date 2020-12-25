Dominican Republic registers 1,381 new cases of COVID-19 and one death

A doctor performs a PCR test in the area reserved for COVID-19 patients outside the Moscoso Puello hospital in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). (EFE / ORLANDO BARRÍA / ARCHIVE)

Intensive Care Units (ICU) remain at 50% of their capacity.

New cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic continue to rise, with 1,381 cases of IDOC detected after 11,480 samples were processed.

Also, one death was reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s Bulletin 281.

The number of accumulated cases rise to 165,035, and the number of deaths to 2,404 since the SARS-CoV-2 virus arrived in the country at the beginning of March of this year.

Public Health reports 35,525 active cases, that is, people who have not yet recovered from the disease.

The daily positivity is located at 20.65 %, and one of the last four weeks is 14.26 %.

Beds occupied

Active patients keep 874 beds occupied in the hospitals out of 2,507 available beds, 35%.

Meanwhile, occupied beds in intensive care units (ICU) remain at 50% of their capacity, with 224 used out of 448. Meanwhile, there are 118 out of 367 ventilators in use, still 35%.