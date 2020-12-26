On Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays, 2,529 new cases of covid-19 are registered in the country

19,323 CORONAVIRUS SAMPLES WERE PROCESSED IN TWO DAYS

Santo Domingo, DR

During the Christmas Eve and Christmas break, 2,539 coronavirus infections and four deaths were registered in the Dominican Republic, according to Bulletins 280 and 281 of the Mystery of Public Health.

Despite the holidays, there was a tremendous demand for tests. For the bulletin corresponding to Thursday, 7,843 samples were processed with the positivity of 25.12% and Friday 11,480, placing the daily positivity in 20.65%.

The bulletin 281 showed a reduction in the hospital occupation, among them the Intensive Care Units, because yesterday there were 874 hospital admissions for 35%; 224 in ICU, for 50%, and 118 with ventilators for 367%.

Compared to the previous bulletin, 280 had 18 fewer patients in intensive care and 11 fewer on ventilators.

With the notable increase in coronavirus cases in the country, the total number of infections is 165,035 and deaths 2,404. The active cases are 35,525.

Children under 20 years of age

Those under 20 years of age who have contracted the coronavirus are 16,166, a group considered by Public Health authorities to be 65% of those who transmit covid-19 disease in their homes.

There are 292 infected pregnant women, and 568 health workers have tested positive.

The comorbidities

Of those who died from coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, 32.57% had a comorbidity high blood pressure and 20.80% diabetes.

The failure to lower the guard has become the authorities’ cry for people to keep their distance, wear masks, and maintain constant hand washing to stop the pandemic in the country.