Dominican Republic at its highest point of COVID-19, expert says

Santo Domingo.– While there are different opinions among epidemiologists about whether or not the country is within a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as has been assured by Public Health, the number of active cases in the Dominican Republic continues to rise, with a tendency to increase, as well as the hospital bed occupancy.

Projections until April 2021 made by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, show an elevation of the curve of daily virus infections in the country, with a trend to decrease at the end of next year’s first quarter.

According to the Dominican Government, the first vaccines would begin to be administered in March in the national territory.

Epidemiology director Dr. Ronald Skewes assured Diario Libre that the country is in a second wave of COVID-19 infection and emphasized the authorities have been warning the increase in cases for the last four weeks.

“We have said that we are on the threshold of a second wave. Yes, we are already in the second wave,” he specified.