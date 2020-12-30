Curfew will be from 5:00 pm and on weekends at 12 noon

Santo Domingo.– The Government announced today that vehicles and citizens will be able to circulate freely until 7:00 at night, two hours after the new curfew schedule, which will be from 5:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning from next Friday, January 1, until January 10.

The measure was announced by the Health Cabinet, coordinated by Vice President Raquel Peña, who described the implementation of these new provisions as “imperative.”

The grace of free transit was eliminated until 1:00 in the morning for this December 31, as provided by Decree 698-20 of December 15, 2020. The curfew and the restriction on circulation of December 31 will start from 7:00 pm.

“From 1st to 10th January 2021 the curfew will be from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, Monday through Friday, with two hours of free transit for citizens to reach their homes at 7:00 pm,” according to article 3 of the new Decree 740-20.

On weekends the curfew will begin at 12 noon until 5:00 in the morning.