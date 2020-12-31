Coronavirus: Dominican Republic closes 2020 with record of active cases

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic closes 2020 with a new record of active cases of coronavirus amid new restrictive measures with which the authorities seek to reduce a second wave of infections.

The Ministry of Public Health’s Bulletin number 287 reports that 37,186 people have the virus, which represents the highest number of active cases recorded since the start of the pandemic on March 1.

In the last 24 hours, 4,266 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus, of which 1,206 were positive, which places the daily positivity rate at 28.27%. In addition, 3,463 follow-up tests were carried out on patients already infected.

The health authorities reported the death of five patients for an accumulated 2,414 deaths nationwide.

Until Thursday, December 31, the Dominican Republic have registered 170,785 confirmed cases, 131,185 of them have recovered.

The positivity rate based on the samples processed in the last 4 weeks is 15.95%.

Most of the confirmed cases have been detected in five provinces, with National District as the most affected territory with an accumulated total of 47,073 cases (544 new in the last 24 hours), followed by Santo Domingo that registers 34,404 cases (252 new), Santiago with 17,789 (125 new), La Vega with 6,871 (20 new) and La Altagracia with 6,194 (32 new).