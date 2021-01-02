Remember! Today the curfew starts at 12 noon

On Saturdays 2 and 9, as well as Sundays 3 and 10, of January 2021, the curfew will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 in the morning.

This was ordered by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, through decree 740-20.

From next January 1 to January 10, the curfew will be from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning, from Monday to Friday, with two hours of free transit to reach their homes, until 07:00 at night.

Measures were taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.