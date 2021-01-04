Government to extend the Stay at Home program until April

Santo Domingo.– President Luis Abinader Corona reported this Monday that the “Stay at Home” program will be extended until April 2021.

“Even in a tough year for the Dominican State finances, we will continue to provide solidarity support to all households affected by the pandemic,” announced the president.

During a press conference at the National Palace, Abinader also indicated that as of May this year, the “Eating is First” program will become “Supérate” and will reach one million households that will receive 1,650 pesos per month, as well as comprehensive support so that beneficiaries can access education and employment.

The head of state said that this initiative joins the central program of the government in its commitment to create quality jobs for the people.

In his speech, Abinader highlighted the urgent need to continue accompanying the population in the recovery process and the government’s leading social action to face the consequences of COVID-19, actions that will extend beyond eliminating the virus.

“The Government will not leave behind those households that continue to be affected by the pandemic. We will continue accompanying them and betting on a more inclusive social policy as a guarantee of citizens’ rights and for the generation of jobs as the most sustainable way for the social protection of households,” he said.

Stay at home

The “Stay at Home” program was one of the economic measures announced by the Dominican Government to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

This program increases the monthly fee received by the beneficiaries of the “Eating is First” program to 5,000 pesos, until it ends.

Likewise, the program increases the transfer of funds to those households where the heads of the family are over 60 years old and with health conditions such as HIV or Tuberculosis.

To find out if you are included in the “Stay at Home” program, you can enter the following page and provide your ID number: https://www.quedateencasa.gob.do.