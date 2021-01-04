Police arrested 1,453 people for violating curfew

Santo Domingo.– The National Police arrested 1,453 people on Sunday who violated the curfew that began at noon, a measure imposed by the Government due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The law enforcement agency also reported that 279 of the detainees were without a mouth cover outside their home.

According to the police, during the process 3 businesses without authorization were closed, while 865 motorcycles and 156 vehicles were detained.

The police officers will patrol today, Monday and until Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with free transit until 7 p.m., while on the weekend the confinement is from 12 noon to 5:00 a.m.