Abinader asks the population for a “last effort” to reduce Covid-19 infections

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, admitted last Monday that a large part of the population and the authorities are tired of the fight against Covid-19. Still, he encouraged all Dominicans to make one last effort for the health of all.

“We know that it is not easy, and I want to tell you that the country is tired. The Armed Forces and the National Police are tired, exhausted after ten months of day-to-day work … I ask the population to make another effort. There are many sectors affected. Still, we are going to make one last effort to see if we achieve a level of minor contagion, to work towards the regularization of the economy, which is what we all want,” he said.

The president acknowledged that it is not easy for his Government to tighten the confinement measures. However, he said that he has to ensure people’s health and abide by the specialists’ recommendations to reduce Covid infections -19, according to Diario Libre.

Abinader said that due to the level of contact between people at the Christmas and New Year holidays, the international press reports more contact from people, so he hopes that after the confinement, the contagion of Covid-19 will begin to decrease significantly.