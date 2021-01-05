Public Health reports 475 cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours

SANTO DOMINGO. Today, the Ministry of Public Health reported zero deaths from Covid-19 and 475 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin 292 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains 2,419. At the same time, active cases reach 39,099, and the accumulated total is 175,849.

Those recovered from the coronavirus total 134,331 and those discharged 711,553.

The report specifies that in the last 24 hours, 2,417 samples were processed to detect the coronavirus, for a cumulative of 887,402.

Daily positivity is 29.21%, and in the last four weeks, it increased to 17.77%, while mortality per million inhabitants is 231.52 and fatality is 1.38%.

Hospital occupancy in Intensive Care for Covid-19 rose to 56%. That is, of 502 available beds, 281 are occupied.

While the general occupancy had a slight increase, reaching 41%, of 2,617 available beds, 1,063 are occupied.