580 people arrested for violating the curfew

The National Police reported that at least 580 people had been arrested for violating the curfew schedule, a preventive measure taken by the Government in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the national territory.

According to the public order institution report, 383 citizens were discovered without masks on the streets.

Also, the PN announced that a total of 278 motorcycles and 53 vehicles had been detained for their transiting in hours that violated the curfew.

The National District leads the largest number of people arrested. Other provinces that follow Santiago, Santo Domingo Oeste, La Altagracia, and Puerto Plata.