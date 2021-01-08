Lower Covid positivity rate

From 31.25 percent on Wednesday, coronavirus’s daily positivity was reduced to 19.77 percent in the last 24 hours, reported today by the Ministry of Public Health in its bulletin 295.

The health entity said that the Dominican Republic registered, in the same period, 1,045 new cases, 70 less than the previous day.

Public Health reported only one death, bringing the number to 2,424 since the beginning of the pandemic to date.

With 1,045 new cases of coronavirus, the number of cases in the country has increased to 178,538. Of these, 40,180 remain active, 135,934 have recovered, and 719,495 have been ruled out.

As for the samples processed yesterday, a total of 9,002 were made, of which 5,285 were for the first time, for a total of 898,033.

According to health authorities, the average positivity in the last four weeks is 18.77 percent.

The bulletin indicates that a total of 309 pregnant women have tested positive for the disease, as well as 564 health workers and 18,059 children under 20 years of age.

Also that 20.79% of the deceased suffered from diabetes and 32.38% from hypertension.