Reminder: Curfew will be at noon tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday)

A driver stops at a checkpoint during the curfew in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2020. EFE / Orlando Barria

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- This Saturday, January 9, and Sunday, January 10, the curfew will be from 12 noon to 5 a.m. the next day, according to the Executive Power’s provisions as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The restrictions are in Decree 740-20 of December 30, 2020, which also limited mobility from noon on January 2 and 3.

“On Saturdays 2 and 9, as well as Sundays 3 and 10 of January 2021, the curfew will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 a. m.,” reads the presidential provision.

Last Tuesday, January 5th, President Luis Abinader repealed article 10 of Decree 740-20 to allow religious activities resumption.

The current preventive measures will remain in force until Sunday 10, when the authorities will review them.

During this period, restaurants or grocery stores may receive customers who consume in their facilities, while employees or contractors of restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores that provide home delivery of cooked, raw, or medicine food will have permission to circulate until 11:00 pm, during the exercise of their job duties.