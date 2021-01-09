Abinader extends state of emergency for another 45 days

President Luis Abinader extended the state of emergency yesterday for another 45 days, starting on the 16th of this month, declared in the national territory by decree 265-20 to fight the covid-19.

The president adopted the 45-day extension of the state of emergency through decree 6-21, dated January 8, 2021.

President Abinader specifies that within the framework of the state of emergency, control over the pandemic has been achieved, “but it is still necessary to maintain certain measures of social distancing recommended by specialized international organizations and experts in the field.”

On December 21, 2020, the Executive Branch asked the National Congress to authorize the extension of the state of emergency for 45 days starting from the 16th of this month, granted by Resolution 2-21 of the 7th of this month.

Article 2 of the present decree, issued to combat the covid-19 and to safeguard the life and health of the population, the Executive Branch will provide, by the recommendations of specialized international organizations and experts in the field, proportional and temporary restrictions to the freedoms of transit, association and assembly following the provisions of the Constitution.

Also, following paragraphs 8 and 10 of Article 11 of Law 21-18, on the regulation of states of exception contemplated by the Constitution, of 25 May 2018, and international human rights treaties ratified by the State.

Furthermore, adopt the necessary measures to guarantee the strengthening of the public and private hospital response capacity and avoid the national health system’s saturation.

The President guarantees that the Executive Branch will submit periodic reports to the National Congress during the state of emergency.