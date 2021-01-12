No deaths from COVID-19 are reported in the last 24 hours; 1,506 new cases of contagion

The recent bulletin issued by the Ministry of Public Health reported that there have been no deaths from COVID-19 and that a total of 1,506 cases of contagion were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 42,494 active cases have been reported as of yesterday.

So far, about 2,427 cases of total deaths and 139,867 cases of recoveries are registered.

The fatality rate was reported to be approximately 1.31%, with 232.38 deaths per million inhabitants. At the same time, the positivity rate is at 20.00%.

The National District leads the number of new cases with 295, followed by other provinces such as Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Vega, La Altagracia, and Santo Domingo.

1,245 beds out of the 2,680 total are being occupied, giving a percentage of 46%, while 42% of the fans, 168 of 399, are reserved.