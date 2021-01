Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added 1,595 new positives to COVID-19 Wednesday, after 8,028 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus in the last 24 hours, a period in which one more death was also reported.

According to Public Health, the accumulated infections stand at 186,383, of which 43,738 cases remain active.

To date, 2,428 people have died from complications of the virus in the country and 140,217 have recovered.