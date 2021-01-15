Proposes delaying the Saturday curfew and closing Sundays

The president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Ivan de Jesus Garcia, proposed extending the curfew on Saturdays and making Sundays a full day, after stating that this would allow the population to stock up on the products they need and increase sales.

Garcia argued that the commercial sector is going through a difficult situation due to the considerable reduction in sales because the curfew schedule imposed to reduce the contagion of covid 19 barely allows people to go to their jobs, so there is a need for flexibility that would help improve sales and avoid crowding of businesses and banks.

The commercial leader proposed during a ceremony in which the Senate of the Republic gave recognition to the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC) for its contributions to the country in its 46th anniversary.

The recognition was presented by Senator Santiago José Zorrilla, Vice President of the Senate of the Republic, who said that the FDC deserves more than credit because, for 46 years, they have worked in favor of the Dominican people.

During the ceremony, the business leader also referred to the elimination of the Employee Social Assistance Fund (FASE), in its second form, after assuring that this decision could lead to the dismissal of hundreds of employees in the commercial sector.

In this sense, he asked the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, to seek a solution so that thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (Mipyme) can continue to receive the RD$5,000 per month employee.

Prices. On another note, the FDC President assured that merchants are not responsible for the price increases. The main products that make up the family basket and construction materials have registered over the past few months.

He emphasized that it is not possible that the industrialized sector is receiving more than RD$200,000 million for there to be price stability. However, they continue to increase prices amid a pandemic that affects the Dominican people.

Garcia cited the example of the increase in the cement cover, which went from RD$300 to RDS400, which also impacts the blocks’ cost, and the sand has registered increases.

Also edible products such as vegetable oils, pigeon peas, beans, among others.