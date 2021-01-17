The coronavirus has a mutation every 15 days, according to an expert

Virologist Robert Paulino, director of the Institute for Tropical Health and Global Medicine at Unibe, assured the group this Sunday that the coronavirus has a mutation every 15 days.

“Every 15 days the virus changes, they insert new mutations, but the mutations do not have any expression, that means that they are not beneficial or bad for the virus, but they are changes,” the expert clarified.

He added that experts are asking whether a change could occur in these mutations that turn into profits and have indeed been found.

He explained that the variants of interest that were identified in the city of London establish that viruses and this, in specific, are changing elements, which are adapted depending on the pressures that are exerted against them.

“If your only function is to multiply yourself, then you are going to do whatever it takes to multiply yourself, then in the case of viruses, that is their function, to multiply,” said Dr. Paulino.

He added that if, on the other hand, it is stopped using the distancing mechanism to avoid transmission, if a mask is used. The person takes good care of their hygiene, and a vaccine is created, then that generates an evolutionary pressure on the dynamics and structure of the virus that will tell you that you have to change.