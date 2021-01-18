Two specialists warn of an increase in Covid-19 infections

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican population must take precautionary measures to avoid massive infections for the remainder of this month. The holidays of January 21 and 26 will see people taking the opportunity to travel and gather in celebrations said the infectious disease specialist Héctor Balcácer Estévez.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Global Health of the Ibero-American University (Unibe), virologist Robert Paulino, attributes to several components the increase that the contagion of the coronavirus is experiencing, which set new records in infected people.

Meanwhile, Balcácer Estévez pointed out that with the holiday of the 21st, the day of Our Lady of Altagracia, and the 26th, the birthday of the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte, people are going to take advantage of the long weekend to go on vacation, and that’s where they should take special care to avoid contagions.

“We will see how the migrations begin from Thursday or Wednesday, how people are going to try to get out of town, and what they are going to do. They are just going to try to congregate. They are going to try to meet because we are facing a long weekend situation,” expressed Balcácer Estévez in an interview on the television program“ Propuesta de la Noche,” on Digital 15.

For Paulino, the first cause was the change in the authorities’ rhetoric by ensuring that they had the pandemic under control.

He recalls that the population was moderately involved in the prevention before that official message, and suddenly they were told not to worry because everything was under control.

VACATION

Cause of more infections

Facilities.

Interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral in the program D´Agenda by Telesistema Canal 11, Paulino mentioned the government’s facilities for people to go on vacation at the resorts.