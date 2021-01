Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, the Dominican Republic added 13 deaths and 1,625 new cases positive for coronavirus, Public Health reported Tuesday.

Of the 13 deaths, three were registered yesterday, bringing the total nationwide to 2,461 since the virus arrived in the country.

Public Health also establishes that the accumulated number of positives is 196,591, of which 49,015 cases remain active and 145,115 recovered.