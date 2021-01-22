Coronavirus: 14 more deaths, 1,473 new infections

Santo Domingo.- The coronavirus has claimed the lives of another 14 people in the Dominican Republic, health authorities said Friday, when they announced new restrictive measures amid the alarming numbers of cases in the last days.

In addition to the fatalities, 1,473 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, a period in which 7,532 PCR tests were performed to detect the virus, for a daily positivity of 19.56%.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic until January 22, 2,496 people have died in the country and 201,145 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which 52,158 remain active. In addition, 146,491 patients appear on the list of recovered.”