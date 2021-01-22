Government says gyms and restaurants will be able to operate with 60% of their capacity

The Vice President of the Republic Raquel Peña when announcing the new measures.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Health Cabinet, headed and coordinated by the Vice President of the Republic Raquel Peña, ruled this Friday that gyms and places to consume food and beverages will operate at 60% of their capacity as of next Wednesday, January 27.

“It is provided that places dedicated to sports and physical exercise, such as gyms, may receive clients in their facilities up to 60% of their total capacity, in strict compliance with current health protocols,” establishes decree 37-21 promulgated today.

In the case of restaurants and other places dedicated to offering similar services, they may not exceed six people per table, and visitors must adhere strictly to the established sanitary protocols, explained the vice president.

The tourism sector will maintain the measures implemented so far, but it is prohibited to carry out massive activities, such as parties or other similar ones, Peña explained.

Allows use of outdoor spaces

The new decree also provides that people may use open spaces outdoors, such as parks and boardwalks, for activities that do not involve crowds and always complying with the measures of distancing and use of masks.

Churches

Also, it allows the celebration of religious activities three times a week. Churches will also be able to carry out their activities without exceeding 60% of their capacity.

Inspections

The vice president indicated that to guarantee compliance with these measures, health guards and inspectors will be available in public and private spaces. At the same time, he emphasized that the use of masks and physical distancing are still mandatory.