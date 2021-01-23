The government reduce curfew by two hours and eases some restrictions

From Monday to Friday, the curfew will begin at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

After complaints from the public and various sectors that demanded the opening of their businesses and the extension of the curfew hours, the Government gave in to this clamor, relaxing the measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after considering that there is a reduction in the contagion curve.

From Wednesday, January 27 to February 8, the curfew from Monday to Friday will run from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

People will have a free transit grace of three hours, so from Monday to Friday, it will be possible to circulate until 10:00 at night and on Saturdays and Sundays until 8:00 at night to get home.

Parks and seawalls Decree 37-21 established that people could use open spaces in the open air, such as parks and seawalls, for activities that do not involve crowds and complying with established protocols.

The establishments dedicated to the sale and consumption of food and beverages can receive people up to 60% of their capacity without exceeding six people per tables in restaurants or places that apply.

Churches and places destined for religious celebrations may hold activities three times a week without exceeding 60% of capacity and complying with health protocols.

As for the social gatherings, parties, and massive events, they continue to be prohibited.

Masks are mandatory

It is reiterated that it is compulsory to use masks in public and private places of public use and other social distancing measures, non-compliance being sanctioned under the General Health Law 42-01.

The provision establishes that public employees will have a shift until 3:00 in the afternoon and that 40% of the workforce will continue to telework was left unchanged.

Concerning tourism, it was established that this sector’s activities would continue to be regulated through its sector protocol.

Inspections

The vice president indicated that security guards and sanitary inspectors would be available in public and private spaces to guarantee compliance with these measures. At the same time, he emphasized that the use of masks and physical distancing are still mandatory. The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, announced this Friday week they would begin socializing the vaccination plan against the coronavirus next week.