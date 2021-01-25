Public Health reports 14 new deaths from coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health notified 14 deaths from coronavirus this Monday. Now total deaths from the disease total 2,545 since March of last year. The fatality rate is 1.24%.

In its bulletin 312, the entity also reported 1,216 new covid-19 infections from 6,862 samples processed in the last 24 hours, for total accumulated cases of 205,162.

Of the total infections, 53,695 are active; 1,259 hospitalized, 307 in Intensive Care, and 164 with ventilators.

The occupancy of beds for covid is 46%, the ICU 57%, and the ventilators 40%.