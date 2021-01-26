Covid: Dominican Gov. to test tourists for free

Santo Domingo.- Starting Tuesday travelers leaving the national territory bound for the United States must present a negative COVID-19 detection test, as a requirement of that nation and the plans of the recently inaugurated administration of Joe Biden to control the spread of the coronavirus.

To meet the requirement the Dominican Republic is preparing to administer PCR and antigen tests both in air terminals and in hotels, which tourists can access for free.

According to Andrés Marranzini, executive vice president of the National Hotels and Restaurants Association (Asonahores), to date, 70% of the hotels are enabled with tests, be it PCR or antigen.