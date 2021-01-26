Deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise

Santo Domingo.- Deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase in the Dominican Republic as medical societies warn that the Government’s eased measures to combat its spread pose a threat to the health system, “which could collapse.”

On Tuesday the health authorities reported another 19 deaths that put the fatality rate at 1.24%, with 2,564 people dead nationwide, since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, 1,143 new positive cases were notified yesterday, after performing 4,567 PCR tests. The daily positivity is 25.03% and the accumulated based on the samples processed in the last four weeks jumped 21.61%.