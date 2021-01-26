Luis Abinader explains the increase in reports of deaths from covid-19

Although the question was addressed to the Health Cabinet coordinator and vice president Raquel Peña, President Luis Abinader took the floor and explained the reason for the increase in the daily number of deaths from COVID-19.

Abinader pointed out that the reports of almost a hundred deaths from Covid-19 in the last ten days are due to the fact that without confirming the cause of death, the General Directorate of Epidemiology cannot notify it in its daily report, since the Panamericana de la Salud Organization, who demands precision in the information is also supplied with these data.

For weeks, Public Health has not registered new deaths. Its reports correspond to late information about the people who have lost the battle with COVID-19.

During the administration of the former Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, a similar situation occurred. The latter informed the country that it was about late reports from the provincial health directorates. Cárdenas also used Abinader’s excuse on one occasion.

This Monday, bulletin 313 of Public Health reported 19 deaths for a cumulative total of 2,564 since the pandemic’s arrival in the country.