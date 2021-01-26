The new hours in the establishments and curfew from tomorrow

Regarding the provisions recently announced by the Health Cabinet, Decree 37-21 goes into effect tomorrow with new hours in the different services and the curfew.

This Wednesday, activities that do not involve crowds will be allowed in outdoor spaces, including parks and boardwalks.

In bars and restaurants, they may receive 60% of their total capacity without exceeding six people per table.

Gymnasiums and religious denominations may also receive 60% of their total capacity, which will celebrate their activities three days a week, abiding by masks and physical distancing measures.

Regarding the public transport service, the Santo Domingo Metro will operate from 6:00 in the morning to 9:00 at night, Monday through Friday.

On weekends he will work from 6:00 in the morning until 7:00 at night.

The Cable Car will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, while the weekend hours will be until 7:00 p.m., opening at 6:00 in the morning on Saturdays and 8:00 a.m. on Sundays.

Meanwhile, OMSA services will run from 6:00 in the morning to 10:00 at night, Monday through Friday; and on weekends from 6:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night.

It is recalled that as of this Wednesday, the time restriction begins at 7:00 at night and ends at 5:00 in the morning, from Monday to Friday, with free traffic until 10:00 at night.

Instead, on weekends it will start at 5:00 in the afternoon and end at 5:00 in the morning, with a grace period of three hours to get home, that is, at 8:00 at night.