Coronavirus deaths set record at 24

Santo Domingo.- Coronavirus deaths continue to rise in the Dominican Republic, where 24 more fatalities were notified Thursday, for a total of 2,603.

Since September 8, 2020, the health authorities hadn’t reported more than 20 deaths in a single day.

Of the new deaths, eight were registered in the Duarte province, seven in Santiago, two in Sánchez Ramírez, two in Espaillat and one in Hato Mayor, Santo Domingo, the National District, Bahoruco and Dajabón, respectively.

The Ministry of Public Health in its data update reported that in the last 24 hours, 1,155 new positive cases were counted, with 208,610 infections nationwide since the start of the pandemic.