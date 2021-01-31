20 deaths from Covid-19 and 1,507 new cases, reports Public Health

SANTO DOMINGO-The Ministry of Public Health today reported 20 deaths and 1,507 positive cases of Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours.

According to the special epidemiological bulletin 318, only four of the reported deaths occurred yesterday.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 2,666, while the case fatality rate is 1.25%, and the mortality rate is 255.16 inhabitants.

The accumulated number of registered cases is 214,060, those recovered from the disease total 157,533 while those discharged reach 837,753, while 53,861 people maintain the virus active.

The institution specified that 11,081 samples were processed in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,051,813.

Daily positivity stands at 21.68%, while in the last four weeks, it is 19.85%.

Hospital Occupancy

Hospital occupancy continues to fall; of 2,712 Covid-19 beds, 1,056 are being used, representing 39%.

On the other hand, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 292 beds out of 541 are occupied by critically ill patients, which figures within the government report as 54%.

While the use of ventilators remains at 40%, 163 ventilators out of 404 are in use.