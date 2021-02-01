A COVID-deadly weekend as 63 perish

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Sun. reported a total of 63 people who died of COVID-19 over the weekend, which brings the number of deaths during the pandemic caused by the coronavirus to 2,666.

The data is in the reports issued Friday, Saturday and Sunday by Public Health, which also indicates that during those three days 38,787 tests were carried out to detect or discard the virus.

The highest number of deaths was reported on Friday, with 23, according to the data.

On both Saturday the 30th and Sunday the 31st, 20 deaths were reported, according to the Public Health bulletins 317 and 318, respectively.