COVID infections rise to 217,277; 15 new deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered 1,357 new cases of the coronavirus this Wednesday, bringing the number of infections to 217,277, while deaths total 2,719, after 15 fatalities were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Of the accumulated infections, 54,194 cases remain active, a figure that increases every day.

Yesterday 6,086 PRC tests were processed to detect the virus and 4,538 follow-up samples were taken from patients already infected.