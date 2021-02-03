Dominican Republic lags behind in dealing with COVID-19

Santo Domingo.- While dozens of countries such as Haiti, the United States, and the European Union, require a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test so that people can enter their territories Dominican Republic still implements easy-to-violate protocols as standards to deal with the COVID-19.

Although the protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country have been certified by Bureau Veritas, which is one of the most credible and prestigious agencies and institutions in the world, this does not fully guarantee health security as a preliminary test that reveals the virus’ positivity or negativity.

On Tuesday for approximately two hours, authorities, led by Health minister, Plutarco Arias, and representatives of Dominican Republic’s Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) met at the headquarters of that ministry, however, in the meeting, no new measures were discussed, in line with the global trend of stricter restrictions and application of PCR.