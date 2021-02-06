Measures against covid-19 remain unchanged

President Luis Abinader extended from Tuesday all the measures in force to combat covid-19, which is part of the state of emergency declared in the country by the pandemic.

The provision is contained in decree 61-21, released by the Communications Directorate of the Republic’s Presidency, which establishes that all social distancing measures and ringing hours will be extended until Monday, February 22.

As required by Decree 37-21, the hours from Monday to Friday will continue from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning. While on Saturdays and Sundays it is from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning.

The decree has a free movement grace, of three additional hours every day, so that people can go to their residences.

Free transit from Monday to Friday is until 10:00 at night, while on Saturdays and Sundays, it is until 8:00 at night.

The measures are part of the strategy prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guide the state response during the pandemic, which indicates that countries with community transmission, such as the Dominican Republic, should adopt measures of physical distancing and restrictions of movement that reduces contact to reduce mortality and contagion curve and to relieve some of the pressure on health care services.