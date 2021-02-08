Coronavirus: 12 more die, two in the last 24 hours

Santo Domingo.- Twelve more people died of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, two of them in the last 24 hours, while the new cases of the disease are 721, according to Monday’s report by Public Health.

The PCR tests to detect the virus that were done yesterday were 5,140 people for the first time, while 2,125 were follow-ups.

The total number of deaths from complications of the coronavirus reached 2,843 people since the beginning of the pandemic in the country and the accumulated total of infected is 224,119, of which 52,649 are active.