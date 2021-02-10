Another 19 deaths attributed to the coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- Another 19 deaths are added to the statistics on the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, 10 of which occurred in the last 24 hours and the rest on other dates but had not been reported.

Today’s bulletin lists 934 new positives, a figure that increases those infected since March 1 to 225,472 and the total number of deaths, 2,883.

Of the 10 deaths yesterday, three correspond to the National District, which has a total 548; two to Santo Domingo, which has 567 deaths; two in Hermanas Mirabal province, which totals 35; one in Espaillat, which totals 106; one in Duarte (185) and one in San Pedro de Macorís, which totals 45.