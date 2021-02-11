Paliza assures vaccination plan will be presented in the next few days

SANTO DOMINGO – The Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, announced that the protocol for applying the vaccine against Covid-19 would be presented to the country in the next few days.

When approached in the National Palace corridors, Paliza indicated that the country has vast vaccination process experience. Still, in the case of Covid-19, several simulations have already been carried out.

“The Dominican State has a well thought out and structured vaccination plan, including simulations that have been carried out from the reception of the vaccine to its distribution. In the next few days, the vaccination plan will be comprehensively announced to the country so that everyone can learn about it,” he said.

The official called the citizens to have peace of mind on the subject since the government has everything thought out and designed according to the World Health Organization (WHO) ‘s international parameters and assuming the experience of other countries of the region that have started this process.

When questioned about the arrival of the vaccine, Paliza assured that “sooner than many imagine,” the government will receive the first doses.